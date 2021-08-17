Chrishell Stause Sparkles in Balmain Metallic Minidress and Disco Ball Pumps for ‘Shang-Chi’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Many stars hit the red carpet last night at the LA premiere of “Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings,” including Chrishell Stause.

The “Selling Sunset” star dazzled in a strapless Balmain metallic black minidress with silver sparkly detailing and fringe edges. The actress added silver statement earrings to her look and had a fresh white manicure. She wore her hair in a sleek ’60s-inspired hairstyle with a middle part and soft waves.

Chrishell Strause on the red carpet. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Strause’s footwear seemed disco ball-inspired. She kept on with the sparkling theme of her outfit with silver pointed-toe pumps with straps over the toes.

She attended the premiere with her boyfriend and “Selling Sunset” costar Jason Oppenheim. This marked the two’s first red carpet appearance as a couple since they made their relationship Instagram-official in July. Other stars attending the premiere included Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Benedict Wong and Ronny Chieng.

Chrishell Sause and Jason Oppenheim on the red carpet. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Stause frequently matches the colors and materials of her shoes and clothing, as well as her accessories and handbags. Like seen here, she tends to favor monochrome ensembles.

When it comes to shoes, Stause keeps her footwear classic. She even recently launched an edit for DSW that featured her favorite silhouettes from budget-friendly brands like Marc Fisher and Jessica Simpson. Similarly to her red carpet look, she prefers neutral shoes with added touches of glamour from textures and embellishments. She often sports pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from top brands like Balmain, Giuseppe Zanotti and Amina Muaddi.

