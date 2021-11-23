Chrishell Stause Swaps Crop Top and Jeweled Mules for Sweatpants Ahead of ‘Selling Sunset’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“Selling Sunset” is coming back with season 4 on Wednesday — and Chrishell Stause is prepping for the show’s return in style.

The media personality began a humorous Instagram video, in partnership with PrettyLittleThing, ahead of the hit Netflix show’s return. The star donned a fuchsia crop top with ruffled puffed sleeves, as well as a matching miniskirt, for the occasion. To highlight her upcoming TV binge of the show, Stause posed in an outfit swap, switching her outfit for a pale pink tank top and sweatpants — ideal for relaxing at home. The star’s two pink looks showed that matching sets can be worn in a range of styles — whether dressy or casual.

For her pre-switch shoes, the “Under Construction” author opted for a pair of dazzling mules. The style appeared to feature crystal-adorned upper straps and PVC toe straps, adding a sleek finish to Stause’s look. Though her heels weren’t visible, the star’s shoes appeared to include 2-3 inch-high heels.

Bejeweled sandals and mules have become a top shoe trend this year, as glamour has returned as a highlight of shoe rotations. The accent also adds a dramatic finish to any ensemble. Stause isn’t the only one to opt for dazzling heels this season; in recent weeks, stars like Mindy Kaling, Bella Thorne and Jaime Xie have also worn jeweled styles by Miu Miu, Amina Muaddi and Versace.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim visit the Colosseum and the Roman Forum in Rome, Italy. CREDIT: professor sorcio/MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Stause keeps her options classic, preferring neutral shoes with added glamour from textures and embellishments. She can be spotted in pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Balmain, Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti. Stause also incorporates shoes from affordable labels like Mix No. 6 and Sam Edelman into her wardrobe when off-duty. Recently, the star also launched an edit for DSW that featured her favorite silhouettes from wallet-friendly brands, including Steve Madden, Marc Fisher and Jessica Simpson.

