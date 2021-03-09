Chloe & Halle Bailey Take Us to Space in Coordinating Metallic Jumpsuits & Boots for Balmain 

Chloe and Halle Bailey took a trip to the stars for Balmain’s fall ’21 show.

On Monday, the musical duo channeled a galactic aesthetic in coordinating metallic jumpsuits from the label’s new collection. Chloe’s look consisted of a platinum silver get-up complete with a zip-up closure and a scrunch hem at the pant. The jumpsuit was adorned with Balmain’s monogram.

On her feet, Chloe opted for sleek booties that sat atop a stiletto heel, giving the spacey ensemble a grunge finish. “He say where you from, I tell him outer space @Balmain,” Chloe captioned the post.

Halle’s jumpsuit came in a pink chrome hue and featured a number of neon orange and green spacesuit patches. Halle finalized her look with a matching headscarf and pointed toe sock booties.

Balmain’s fall ’21 show was themed “Destination: Above & Beyond,” and took place on the wing of an Air France jet. The show was an ode to travel days of the ’60s mixed with futuristic and spacey expressions.

The collection included metal-looking skirts, gold bearing trousers as well as puffy jackets, neon sweaters and structured blazers. In addition to starry colorways, the show also included the hues: army green, bubble gum pink and sand beige. The show also debuted military like pants and glossy luggage.

“The men’s and women’s collections channel the impressive power of travel to open minds, uplift spirits and reunite those who have been kept apart, as we all look forward to soon-to-arrive better days,” the fashion house said on Instagram.

Click through the gallery to see more looks from Balmain’s fall ’21 collection.