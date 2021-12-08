Chloë Grace Moretz Goes for Business-Glam in Sparkling Silver Trousers and Blazer With Pointy Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Chloë Grace Moretz stepped out in sparkles as she arrived at the NBC studios today.

Chloë Grace Moretz wearing a black blazer with sparkly pants and pointed-toe shoes at NBC studios Dec, 7. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

The “If I Stay” actress arrived at the studios ahead of her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She prepared for the festive season in glitz and glam-inspired ensemble. On top, the 24-year-old fashioned a black blazer into a stylish top. The jacket featured long sleeves as well as a plunging neckline and was buttoned up. The focal point of her ensemble was her silver sequin trousers. Her bootcut pants were lined with sparkly detailing. She let the vibrant ensemble speak for itself and kept it simple with accessories. She carried a black leather bag that featured a gold chain strap at its top.

For footwear, Moretz opted for something more subtle. The black shoes featured a pointed toe that matched her blazer.

Detail of Chloë Grace Moretz’s pointed-toe shoes. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

The actress has been on the press rotation for her upcoming film “Mother/Android.” The sci-fi film follows Moretz as Georgia, who escapes her home, which is caught in a war with artificial intelligence. She travels to safety with her boyfriend Sam just days ahead of the arrival of their first child.

Sequins have been a celeb favorite this red carpet season. Fashion-forward stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Lori Harvey and Saweetie have been seen adding glitz and glam to their ensembles with a little extra sparkle.

When it comes to Moretz’s on-the-clock style, the actress is no stranger to classy blazers, suit and sets and is often seen sporting her go-to brand Louis Vuitton. However, in her day-to-day looks, she opts for a more casual aesthetic and favors jeans and sneakers from brands like Converse.

