Chloe Bailey Gives a Lesson on Color Blocking With a Black Two Piece, Chunky Boots and the Most Vibrant Pink Coat

Chloe Bailey is channeling her inner Blossom from “The Powerpuff Girls.”

On Saturday, the songstress shared a slideshow of Instagram photos of herself, wearing a black crop top teamed with a pair of classic leggings in the same hue. “Serving blossom realness,” Bailey captioned the slideshow, which also included a photo of the animated character.

To keep the theme going, Bailey opted for coordinating black boots. The shoes appear to be over-the-knee boots with a slouch construction and were finalized with a smooth round toe and chunky outsole. Next, Bailey added a pop of color with a vibrant pink cropped coat. The outerwear piece featured puffed sleeves and a dramatic flare collar.

Bailey’s decision to pair the pink coat with her all-black look was the perfect styling lesson on color blocking. While the styling hack may seem intimidating, sometimes all you need to do is just add a jacket, pair of shoes or even accessory in a different shade that gives the outfit some contrast. Color blocking is a fun trend to try out in the spring. In addition to Bailey’s color combo, we’re seeing fashionistas try out the shades brown and green, purple and blue and even animal prints with solids.

Aside from color blocking, Bailey loves to take fashion risks. Her favorite styles include looks that are fitted or cut out made of materials like satin, leather and latex. Brands she likes include: Balmain, Rick Owens and Versace.

Copy Chloe Bailey’s look with similar boots below.

