Chloe Bailey Stuns in White Feathered Outfit & Sky-High Silver Heels on ‘Tonight Show’

Chlöe — also known as Chloe Bailey of sister duo Chloe x Halle — was the musical guest on last night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The emerging pop-R&B superstar performed her new solo single “Have Mercy,” backed by a string orchestra, in a balloon-like white gown with a feathered top. She yanked off the gown’s train mid-performance and transformed the fluffy frock into a sexy bodysuit — and then hit the drum machine, where she unleashed pre-loaded sample mashup of her hit song.

Somehow, she delivered the innovative show while standing in sky-high, silver platform heels with an ankle-securing strap.

Chlöe performs a sonata-version of “Have Mercy” on Jimmy Fallon.

Chlöe performs a mashup of “Have Mercy” on “Jimmy Fallon.”

Chlöe doesn’t always opt for glam or extravagant ensembles. During her “Have Mercy” music video — which has already garnered almost 25 millions views and counting in just a month — she wore flashy looks as well as sporty ones. For example, she paired pink short-shorts with a matching bralette, topped off with a white trim. To add to the ’80s and ’90s gym uniform vibe, Bailey added two-tone pink padded headband to the look. The “Grown-ish” actress also selected socks with sandals, which is a controversial fashion choice fo some.

Bailey always remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. She frequently opts for thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and more.

