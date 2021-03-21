Chloe Bailey Brings Back These Chunky Designer Sneakers With a Spring-Approved Workout Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chloe Bailey is kicking off spring with a vibrant look that includes a popular sneaker silhouette.

Over the weekend, Bailey shared a slideshow of photos of herself on Instagram, wearing a blue workout set that included a sports bra and high waisted biker shorts. Bailey accessorized with sunglasses and wore her hair pulled back.

On her feet, Bailey sported Balenciaga’s trendy Triple S Sneakers. The shoes feature white uppers, a front lace-up closure and a chunky rubber sole. The designer kicks gave Bailey’s look an upgraded athleisure feel. A similar style from the label is available for $995 at Farfetch.com.

Chunky sneakers have been increasingly popular over the last few years, but experienced a major fashion moment in 2020. The shoe gives off a retro and grunge feel. The look can be worn with activewear, dresses and even suiting.Balenciaga in particular has infiltrated much of the street style culture when it comes to the chunky silhouette, offering the Triple S in a plethora of colorways.

When it comes to her off-duty style, Bailey is a big fan of the activewear and buzzy sneaker combo.

In January, Bailey hared a slideshow of Instagram photos, which show her posing in front of a pink wall, wearing a bold red cutout catsuit. The look features an open back and hood and is complete with a figure-flattering scrunch fabric. As for footwear, Bailey opted to dress down the daring catsuit with a pair of Allbirds sneakers. The sustainable shoes are made from eucalyptus trees and feature other renewable materials that provide added comfort and minimize odors. Bailey’s pair are available for $95 at Allbirds.com. In addition to being eco-friendly, the brand is beloved by celebrities, including Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts and more.

