Chloe Bailey Does the Monochrome Trend in Red Embellished Jumpsuit & Coordinating Square-Toe Booties

Chloe Bailey is the lady in red.

On Tuesday, Bailey took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sporting a bold monochrome look. The songstress showed off her hourglass figure, wearing an embellished red jumpsuit. The onesie featured holes, creating a sheer effect and was finalized with a turtleneck and long sleeves.

Bailey teamed the figure-hugging ensemble with hoop earrings and styled her hair in a sleek updo. As for footwear, Bailey continued the red theme with a pair of red booties. The shoes featured a square toe construction and smooth leather uppers.

Square toe shoes had a major fashion moment last year as a result of the ongoing ’90s obsession — that is currently still on trend. Stars such as Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski have all been spotted out and about wearing the bold shoe. In addition to Giuseppe, brands like Bottega Veneta and the Attico have launched square toe mules and shoes loved by many celebs, including Chrissy Teigen and Shay Mitchell.

Bailey’s all-red moment comes after she showcased a chic activewear look.

Also on Instagram, Bailey shared a slideshow of photos of herself on Instagram, wearing a blue workout set that included a sports bra and high waisted biker shorts. Bailey accessorized with sunglasses and wore her hair pulled back.

On her feet, Bailey sported Balenciaga’s trendy Triple S Sneakers. The shoes feature white uppers, a front lace-up closure and a chunky rubber sole. The designer kicks gave Bailey’s look an upgraded athleisure feel. A similar style from the label is available for $995 at Farfetch.com.

When it comes to her wardrobe, Bailey favorites looks that are fitted or cut out made of materials like satin, leather and latex. Brands she likes include: Balmain, Rick Owens and Versace.

Add red boots to your wardrobe with these picks below.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Seychelles Biome Bootie, $84 (was $140)

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Erin Bootie, $90

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sbicca Swamee Bootie, $110

