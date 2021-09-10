Chlöe Bailey Goes Bold in Sporty Bralette, Short Shorts & Socks with Sandals for ‘Have Mercy’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chlöe Bailey dressed in daring style for her new music video, “Have Mercy.”

In a shot shared from the video, which the singer launched online today under her new stage name, Chlöe, she wore a pair of sporty pink short shorts with a matching bralette. Both pieces of the set featured white trim, reminiscent of the ’80s and ’90s gym uniforms. Bailey added to her look’s retro nature with a two-tone pink padded headband.

The “Grown-ish” actress completed her look with a controversial styling choice: socks with sandals. For the music video, which has over 3 million views and counting, Bailey paired sheer white ankle socks with coordinating sandals. The shoes featured thick block heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height, as well as platform soles and slingback ankle straps.

The styling maneuver paired smoothly with her outfit’s white trim, while making its own statement that fit into the video’s subversive aesthetic. You can watch Bailey in the sleek look — among other edgy outfits — in the “Have Mercy” video below.

Strappy sandals have resurged due to in-person events returning. Styles with wrapped ties and ankle straps have proven to be the most popular, due to their ability to bring style and sturdy support to any look. Bailey isn’t the only celebrity to wear them this season; stars like Megan Fox, Hailey Baldwin and Jennifer Lopez have all stepped out in versions of the summer-worthy shoe from top brands like Femme LA and Bottega Veneta in recent weeks.

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The actress and musician can be spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, Bailey has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton and more through the years.

