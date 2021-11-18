Charlize Theron Takes NYC Streets in White Satin Dress & Pointy Black Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Charlize Theron takes satin to the next level.

The “Monster” actress was spotted in New York City today in a look that gave a twist to the satin dress trend that’s dominating sidewalks and TikTok. For the ensemble, Theron sported a white satin dress that had a plunging neckline paired with a sleek black flowy blazer.

Charlize Theron wears a white satin dress and black blazer paired with black pointed-toe boots while out and about in NYC today. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Charlize Theron’s black pointed-toe booties. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, the “Atomic Blonde” star popped on a pair of black pointed-toe boots that helped to streamline her attire while also adding a slight elevation.

Fluttered through her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing easy and breezy silhouettes like slouchy T-shirts, denim cutoffs, dashing tailoring, cozy sweatshirts and colorful separates. In streetwear photos, Theron shows off her knack for fashion with interesting outfits and patterns that display the model and actress’ keen eye for style. When it comes to shoes, Theron wears sleek pumps, functional sneakers and fun boots of all heel heights.

Theron has cut her teeth within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Dior for its J’Adore fragrance and fronting Breitling.

