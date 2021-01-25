Charlize Theron Brings the Puffer Trend Grocery Shopping in Leggings & Neon Nikes

Charlize Theron broke out every celebrity’s favorite jacket for a stylish grocery run this afternoon.

Stopping by a local store in Los Angeles, the “Atomic Blonde” actress shopped in an athleisure-chic look that teamed a navy puffer jacket with a blue tee and black leggings. Puffer jackets quickly became the must-have outerwear trend thus far in the new year, seen on the likes of Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and more major stars in the past few weeks alone.

Theron’s silhouette, in particular, comes from Save the Duck, a brand that opts against using feathers or animal products to create the puffed appeal of the jacket; the cruelty-free design retails for $298 and is currently available at Bloomingdale’s.

Charlize Theron makes a grocery run in Los Angeles, Jan. 25. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Charlize Theron’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the South African and American star added a pop of color to her look in neon Nikes. The bright coral pair featured a blow-out midsole with monochrome uppers and a contrasting Swooosh outline. Titled the Nike Air Max 2090 silhouette, Theron opted for Lava Glow colorway complete ith cushioning foam for an all-around comfortable fit; the sneakers originally retailed for $150 but now come with a discount price of $100 courtesy of Lady Footlocker.

Charlize Theron makes a grocery run in Los Angeles, Jan. 25. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Charlize Theron’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Theron has been the face of Dior’s fragrance J’Adore since 2004 and also has appeared in advertisements and campaigns for the brand over the past 15-plus years. When it comes to red carpet style, the Academy Award-winning star oftentimes chooses ensembles from Dior’s collections as well. For off-duty attire, though, Nikes are her go-to and she has previously been spotted in the brand’s Tanjun and Joyride Dual Run silhouettes.

