Charlize Theron Goes Business-Chic in Leather Culottes and Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Charlize Theron is back in business with an elegant boss-chic look. For her appearance on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show yesterday in LA, the actress wore a pair of black leather culottes featuring a high-waisted silhouette, a black shirt and a pair of ankle-strap sandals and nearly 4-inch heels. The Oscar-winning actress complemented her look with silver rings, black sunglasses and a black clutch for a sophisticated yet edgy feel.

Throughout the year, Theron has worn similar shoe styles while her outfit choices range from bold pastel suits to mini dresses and monochromatic pieces. The star can be spotted in stilettos, knee-high boots, pumps and ankle booties, all adding versatility to her wardrobe.

Charlize Theron is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA The legendary actress usually wears high-end brands such as Dior, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford and more with a preference for black and white tones. During her off-duty calendar, dons her sneakers. She can be spotted in comfortable footwear like Nike while running errands or in “ugly” sandals while on vacation.

Charlize Theron is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Soon Theron will appear in “The Addams Family 2” movie as Morticia Addams. Aside from her filmography, the actress has appeared in different campaigns and has been the face of Dior’s fragrance J’Adore since 2004.

