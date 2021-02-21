Charlie D’Amelio Masters Off-Duty Style in Corset Dress & Platform Converse

Charlie D’Amelio is making a case for the corset trend in 2021.

The 16-year-old Internet sensation wore a modern version of the silhouette while shopping with fellow TikTok star Madi Monroe in Los Angeles on Friday. Done in black and white, D’Amelio’s mini dress featured a corset-style midsection and relaxed brassiere with thin straps.

Charli D’Amelio & Madi Monroe shopping in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mega

Corsets experienced a resurgence in 2019 after stars like Lizzo and Bella Hadid sported them. Both fall ’19 and fall ’20 collections played with the silhouette, causing more affordable options to take root from brands like Miaou and House of CB.

The style originated in the 19th century to help support the weight of heavy fabrics often used in women’s garments at the time. However, it’s now often worn in its less restrictive forms as a way to celebrate the body. And the corset trend shows no signs of slowing down. Whether seen as a welcome reprieve from oversized tees in quarantine or due to the style crowd’s new obsession with cottagecore dressing, corsets have been recently worn by influencers and celebrities like Keke Palmer and Kylie Jenner.

D’Amelio also proves that corseted pieces can be easily be dressed up or down. For her more casual outing, the star styled her dress with white ankle socks and matching Converse platform high-tops. She completed her look with a black face mask from Evolve together.

Despite losing fans over a controversial video she posted in November, D’Amelio is the most followed user on TikTok, WWD reported in December. She is the first person to surpass 100 million followers on the platform.

For more style inspiration, check out our gallery to see how other stars wore their Converse Chuck Taylors.