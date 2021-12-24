×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Charli XCX Dazzles in Sparkly Western Ensemble and White Beddazled Cowboy Boots

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. 29 Nov 2021 Pictured: Charli XCX.
The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. 29 Nov 2021 Pictured: Charli XCX.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Charli XCX says “yeehaw” in her latest post to Instagram.

The “Good Ones” songstress posed for the camera in a sexy southern ensemble that had fans anxious for more. The throwback photo features Charli staring back at the camera in a sultry and sparkly bodysuit that tied in the back. The certified “cowboy Christmas” look was completed with a pair of sequenced gloves that stopped above her forearm and a matching cowboy hat perched atop her head. In the caption, Charli wrote,”a throwback to a cowgirl Christmas,” the songstress showing off her curves in a showstopping look for all her fans to see. On her ears, Charli accessorized with more bling, flaunting some dangly diamonds.

Related

Britney Spears Does Angel Inspo With Gold Wings, 'Ugly' Sandals, Pink Crop Top & Cut-Off Shorts

Best Fashion Instagram Accounts to Follow Right Now

You'll Never Guess What the Most Instagrammed Sneaker Is

The post comes as the precursor to her new album CRASH, set to release on March 18, 2022. The album is already available for pre-order and has fans buzzing about what’s to come. With the release of the album, Charli plans to tour all around the U.S. in 2022 to promote her upcoming album.

The Christmas cowgirl look was completed with a pair of white, equally shiny cowboy boots that stopped at the knee. The ensemble is truly one meant for the stage. It’s a sparkly and almost campy kitschy look that embodies the singer’s personal style and impressive musical repertoire. The look capitalizes on the ever-popular cowboy boot/western trend that had everyone in its grips throughout 2021. The look is glitzy and glamorous, emphasizing the popular culture of the time without looking tacky or costumey. It’s a playful ensemble that manages to make us swoon.

Looking to adopt the western vibe Charli gives off in these photos? Here are some rockin’ cowboy boots that we know you’ll just love.

 

Sam Edelman, boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Sam Edelman Cari boots, $97 (was $150).

Franco Sarto, boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Stevie boots, $169.

Zadig & Voltaire, boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Zadig & Voltaire Presier Vintage boots, $249 (was $498).

Read more about how Charli elevates a simple pair of biker shorts and sports bra with Nikes here.

 

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad