Charli XCX Dazzles in Sparkly Western Ensemble and White Beddazled Cowboy Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Charli XCX says “yeehaw” in her latest post to Instagram.

The “Good Ones” songstress posed for the camera in a sexy southern ensemble that had fans anxious for more. The throwback photo features Charli staring back at the camera in a sultry and sparkly bodysuit that tied in the back. The certified “cowboy Christmas” look was completed with a pair of sequenced gloves that stopped above her forearm and a matching cowboy hat perched atop her head. In the caption, Charli wrote,”a throwback to a cowgirl Christmas,” the songstress showing off her curves in a showstopping look for all her fans to see. On her ears, Charli accessorized with more bling, flaunting some dangly diamonds.

The post comes as the precursor to her new album CRASH, set to release on March 18, 2022. The album is already available for pre-order and has fans buzzing about what’s to come. With the release of the album, Charli plans to tour all around the U.S. in 2022 to promote her upcoming album.

The Christmas cowgirl look was completed with a pair of white, equally shiny cowboy boots that stopped at the knee. The ensemble is truly one meant for the stage. It’s a sparkly and almost campy kitschy look that embodies the singer’s personal style and impressive musical repertoire. The look capitalizes on the ever-popular cowboy boot/western trend that had everyone in its grips throughout 2021. The look is glitzy and glamorous, emphasizing the popular culture of the time without looking tacky or costumey. It’s a playful ensemble that manages to make us swoon.

Looking to adopt the western vibe Charli gives off in these photos? Here are some rockin’ cowboy boots that we know you’ll just love.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Sam Edelman Cari boots, $97 (was $150).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Stevie boots, $169.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Zadig & Voltaire Presier Vintage boots, $249 (was $498).

Read more about how Charli elevates a simple pair of biker shorts and sports bra with Nikes here.