Charli D’Amelio Gets Elegant in Strapless Gown and Dazzling Jewels for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Charli D’Amelio stepped out in elegant style tonight for the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Ángeles.

The TikTok star wore a strapless silky black gown for the occasion. The sweeping number featured a flared floor-length skirt, as well as a structured waistline and wrapped bodice. D’Amelio kept her look simple and minimalist, accessorizing with delicate diamond bracelets, several sparkling rings, drop earrings and an angular black clutch.

Charli D’Amelio attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Her sister, Dixie, was also in attendance. The elder D’Amelio sister also stuck to an all-black color palette, though with a different texture: black velvet. Her dress featured a mock neck, long sleeves and structured shoulders. The cinched number also featured a long skirt with a daring thigh-high slit. The TikTok star’s look was complete with sparkly rings and earrings, a rounded velvet clutch and silky black pointed-toe pumps.

Dixie D’Amelio attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event will be co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and award Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The Gala’s proceeds will benefit the museum’s film programs, as well as future exhibits, education and screenings.