Charli D’Amelio Gets Edgy in Black Tie-Dye Denim Set and Chunky Penny Loafers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Charli D’Amelio just gave the Canadian tuxedo an edgy makeover.

While heading to Craig’s for dinner in West Hollywood last night, the TikTok star wore a pair of classic blue denim jeans and a matching jacket. Both pieces featured a linear black tie-dye print, paired over a black crop top.

The set created a sleek punk rock effect, especially when paired with Saint Laurent’s black leather Sac de Jour tote bag. D’Amelio accessorized with Tiffany & Co.’s gold Tiffany HardWear necklace, which paired smoothly with the gold buttons on her jacket. Her handbag retails for $2,990 on Farfetch.com.

Charli D’Amelio goes to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA Charli D’Amelio goes to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Saint Laurent’s small Sac de Jour tote bag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

D’Amelio paired her punky ensemble with a sleek pair of Prada’s black leather penny loafers. Her pair featured a thick sole and rounded toes — reminiscent of their academic roots — as well as the brand’s sharp metal triangle logos on both vamp straps. The shoes added an air of effortlessness to D’Amelio’s look, with their contrast of preppy and edgy aesthetics. Her loafers retail for $925 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Charli D’Amelio goes to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

A closer look at D’Amelio’s Prada loafers. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Prada’s logo leather loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

D’Amelio’s loafers are one of the most popular shoes of the season, thanks to a renewed interest in the ’90s and early 2000’s aesthetics. The Prada style has become a go-to shoe for fashionable stars like Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. They can also be seen on Instagram feeds everywhere, worn by influencers like Viktoria Rader, Pernille Teisbaek and Emili Sindlev.

Charli D’Amelio goes to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA D’Amelio’s fashion prowess has risen since she became famous on TikTok in 2019. The dancer and influencer was just spotted on the iHeart Radio Music Awards’ red carpet, wearing a heart-embellished Carolina Herrera gown with Stuart Weitzman platform sandals. She’s collaborated with a variety of brands with her sister Dixie D’Amelio, creating campaigns and limited-edition products with Morphe Makeup, Dunkin’ Donuts, Hulu, and more. Recently, D’Amelio also starred in Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall ’21 footwear campaign alongside fellow influencer Emma Chamberlain.

When it comes to shoes, D’Amelio typically keeps it casual. her rotation often features numerous pairs of sneakers by Converse, Adidas, and Nike, as well as Birkenstock slides and Dr. Martens boots. For more formal occasions or events, she prefers minimalist platform sandals and pumps by labels like Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo, as well as slip-on mules by Femme.

Slip on tie-dye denim with gold jewelry and black penny loafers this summer, inspired by Charli D’Amelio.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Rails Steffi tie-dye jacket, $99 (was $198).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Laura Lombardi Presa chain necklace, $170.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Franco Sarto Balin loafers, $89.

Click through the gallery for more Gen-Z style stars like Charli D’Amelio.