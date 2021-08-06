Celine Dion Enjoys the Last Days of Summer in Flounced White Mini Dress & Sharp Black Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Celine Dion just gave a lesson in utterly chic summer dressing.

The Grammy Award-winning musician posed against a gold leaf-printed wall on Instagram today, wearing a white minidress with a front tie. The lightweight number featured wide flounces and a tiered flounced skirt. Dion accented her ensemble with a sharp black leather top-handle bag and matching oversized sunglasses. The look was complete with angular gold drop earrings and a coordinating watch with a black leather band.

For footwear, the “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” singer strapped into a pair of versatile black sandals. The chic style featured thin ankle and toe straps, and heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Dion’s shoes were ideal for summer wear — after all, per her caption, she’s still soaking up the last days and rays of the season — with their open-toed silhouette and minimalist style.

High-heeled sandals have officially returned to our shoe rotations, now that in-person events and nightlife have resumed. Pairs in varying heel heights, thickness and colors have appeared everywhere this season, due to their sharp appearance and instant fashion — and height — boost that dresses up any look. Dion isn’t the only star that’s worn the style this summer, either. Kate Beckinsale, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have all been seen in pairs by Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and Aquazzura in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Dion is no stranger to a bold heel — no matter the height. The “A New Day Has Come” singer has previously been spotted in platforms, pointed-toe pumps and boots from top labels like Saint Laurent, Marc Jacobs, Gianvito Rossi and Ralph Lauren for press events and red carpets. On more casual occasions, she often wears sneakers and chunky boots from Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga.

