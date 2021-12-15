Carrie Underwood is a Real-Life Princess in Sparkling Gown and Hidden Heels on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Carrie Underwood embodied princess glamour in an enchanting gown while performing on season 21 finale of “The Voice” with John Legend.

The “If I Didn’t Love You” singer hit the stage for a special performance of her and Legend’s holiday song “Hallelujah.” For the occasion, she donned a sweeping off-the-shoulder embellished gown. The style, crafted from nude tulle, included a flowing skirt and plunging neckline. The number gained added sparkle from gold sequins in a swirling leaf pattern, which gathered at the bodice and trailed past the waistline, as well as gold statement earrings. Underwood’s ensemble was utterly glamorous, embodying the sparkly gowns and jewelry of both real-life and fairytale princesses.

Carrie Underwood and John Legend perform on ‘The Voice’ finale. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Though Underwood’s heels weren’t visible, it’s likely the star wore embellished pointed-toe pumps or boots while performing. Both styles are her go-to’s during her holiday performances and tours, based on her past appearances. The “Something in the Water” singer typically wears stiletto or block-heeled styles in tonal colors and covered in crystal embellishments from Betsey Johnson, Azalea Wang and Alaia, among other brands.

Sparkly gowns have made a comeback as a desire for glamorous ensembles has been revived, especially for the holiday season. Underwood’s look, due to its neutral color and bold sparkle, was utterly fitting for the holiday season. However, the star is known for wearing voluminous numbers on red carpets and onstage from brands like Iris Van Herpen, Cinderella Divine and Jean Louis Sabaji. In recent weeks, glittering gowns have also been worn by stars like Kelly Clarkson, Laura Dern and Gal Gadot from Naeem Khan, Tom Ford and Roland Mouret.

The winner from season 21 of “The Voice” was musical trio Girl Named Tom, comprised of siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty. The season’s winning judge was Clarkson, marking her fourth win since joining the musical competition show in 2018. Tuesday evening’s finale also included an array of starry performances, aside from Underwood and Legend’s duet. Ariana Grande performed a duet with Kid Cudi, and viewers were also treated to musical sets from Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Walker Hayes.

For footwear, Underwood stays glamorous and bold with shoes that feature studs, metallic tones and crystals. The “Before He Cheats” singer’s red carpet looks usually include platform sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Agnes Bethel, Giuseppe Zanotti and more top brands. However, when off-duty, the star wears comfy sneakers and ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, DKNY and R13. Underwood’s fashion experience isn’t exclusive to wearing bold shoes, either; the star has launched her own line of Calia by Carrie Underwood athletic apparel, and appeared in campaigns for Badgley Mischka, Almay and Olay over the years.

