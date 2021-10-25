×
Carrie Underwood Elevates Mom Jeans With Distressed Denim and Zebra Platform Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Carrie Underwood brought an edgy twist to her classic country style.

The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram to share an in-studio moment with fellow musician Jason Aldean, to celebrate their song “If I Didn’t Love You” becoming the top song in country radio. For the occasion, Underwood kept her look classic and casual with a white tank top and blue jeans. However, her cuffed mom jeans gained an edge from a light wash, wide legs and distressed panels.

When it came to shoes, Underwood opted for platform sneakers by R13. The “Find Your Path” author’s pair featured cotton uppers in a black and white zebra print, as well as black suede panels and a silver back zipper. However, their greatest statement came from thick white platforms that totaled 2.4 inches in height, literally elevating the style with a fashionable boost. Underwood’s shoes were complete with red and white checkered laces. Her sneakers retail for $2,120 on Farfetch.com.

Sneakers with thick soles have become popular in recent years due to their height boost and added comfort from thicker soles. Underwood is the latest star to wear the style. Celebrities like Margot Robbie, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Lopez have also worn sneakers with thick soles from brands like Prada, Converse and The Kooples in recent weeks.

For footwear, Underwood often stays glamorous and bold with shoes that feature studs, metallic tones and crystals. The “Before He Cheats” singer’s onstage and red carpet looks frequently include ankle boots and pointed-toe pumps from Betsey Johnson, Alaia, Giuseppe Zanotti and more top brands. However, when it comes to her off-duty style, the star remains neutral in versatile sneakers and ankle boots from Christian Louboutin, Nike and Adidas. Underwood’s fashion experience isn’t exclusive to wearing daring shoes, either; the star has launched her own line of Calia by Carrie Underwood athletic apparel, and appeared in campaigns for Badgley Mischka, Almay and Olay over the years.

Channel Carrie Underwood’s bold style in platform sneakers this fall.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Run Star Hike sneakers, $110.

Madden Girl Winnona sneakers, $70.

Puma Oslo sneakers, $100.

