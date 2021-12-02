Carrie Underwood Shines Bright in Holiday Dresses & Pumps at Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Carrie Underwood dressed to impress while performing at the Rockefeller Center tree lighting in New York City. The 89th annual ceremony, which incorporates the lighting of the massive world-famous tree, included performances by Harry Connick Jr. and Brad Paisley, among others.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage to perform “Let There Be Peace,” wearing a glamorous ensemble. The musician donned a dark red dress, which featured a sequined top and ruffled skirt. The statement piece was elegantly paired with crystal drop earrings to create a dazzling holiday outfit.

Carrie Underwood performs “Let There Be Peace” at the Rockefeller Center tree lighting. CREDIT: Jeff Johnson

When it came to shoes, the “American Idol” star chose matching pumps for the occasion. Underwood’s heels, in the same dark red tone as her dress, appeared to feature suede uppers. The pair was complete with pointed toes, as well as heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The style gave her dress a streamlined appearance through an iconic holiday color, as well as a sharp finish.

Carrie Underwood performs “Let There Be Peace” at the Rockefeller Center tree lighting. CREDIT: Jeff Johnson

However, the red number wasn’t Underwood’s only outfit of the night. The “My Gift” musician also wore a dark green dress with a long pleated skirt to perform “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” The style, which included a deep neckline, was given a dose of holiday shine with a metallic texture. Though her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely Underwood wore coordinating pumps or boots, based on her previous performance outfits. Her ensemble was complete with a statement ring and sparkling statement earrings in a similar dark green hue.

Carrie Underwood performs “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” at the Rockefeller Center tree lighting. CREDIT: Jeff Johnson

For footwear, Underwood stays glamorous with shoes that feature studs, metallic tones and crystals. The “Before He Cheats” singer’s onstage and red carpet looks usually include ankle boots and pumps by Betsey Johnson, Alaia, Giuseppe Zanotti and more top brands. However, when off-duty, she also wears comfy sneakers and boots by Christian Louboutin, Nike and R13. Underwood’s fashion experience isn’t exclusive to wearing bold shoes, either; the star has launched her own line of Calia by Carrie Underwood athletic apparel, and appeared in campaigns for Badgley Mischka, Almay and Olay over the years.

