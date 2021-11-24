Carrie Underwood Embodies Holiday Glam in Plunging Sparkly Gown and Hidden Heels for ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Carrie Underwood was the picture of holiday glamour for ABC’s upcoming “CMA Country Christmas” holiday special.

The “If I Didn’t Love You” singer hit the stage in a dazzling dark green gown, which featured voluminous sleeves, structured shoulders and a plunging neckline. Underwood’s floor-length skirt covered her footwear, which likely consisted of sparkly heeled pumps — similarly to her past holiday performances. The singer’s look was complete with layered rings and sparkling statement earrings.

Carrie Underwood performs on ABC’s “CMA Country Christmas” holiday special. CREDIT: Hunter Berry/CMA

Sparkly gowns have made a comeback as a desire for glamorous ensembles has been revived. Underwood’s look, due to its tonal color and allover sparkle, was utterly fitting for the holiday season. In recent weeks, glittering gowns have also been worn by stars like Kelly Clarkson, Laura Dern and Gal Gadot from Naeem Khan, Tom Ford and Roland Mouret.

Carrie Underwood performs on ABC’s “CMA Country Christmas” holiday special. CREDIT: Hunter Berry/CMA

The Country Music Association’s “CMA Country Christmas” is an annual musical holiday special that airs on ABC. The 2021 program, which marks the 12th annual occasion, will be hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce. In addition to Underwood, performances of classic holiday songs will include The Shindellas, Breland, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Pistol Annies and Lainey Wilson. The pre-taped special will air on ABC from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 29.

Carrie Underwood performs on ABC’s “CMA Country Christmas” holiday special. CREDIT: Hunter Berry/CMA

For footwear, Underwood stays glamorous and bold with shoes that feature studs, metallic tones and crystals. The “Before He Cheats” singer’s onstage and red carpet looks usually include ankle boots and pumps by Betsey Johnson, Alaia, Giuseppe Zanotti and more top brands. However, when off-duty, the star wears comfy sneakers and ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, Nike and R13. Underwood’s fashion experience isn’t exclusive to wearing bold shoes, either; the star has launched her own line of Calia by Carrie Underwood athletic apparel, and appeared in campaigns for Badgley Mischka, Almay and Olay over the years.

