How to Spend a Night in Carrie Bradshaw’s ‘Sex and the City’ NYC Apartment — And Have Access to Her Shoe Closet, Too

And just like that, we’ve been transported back to the early 2000s. Starting Monday, fans of “Sex and the City” can request to book a stay at Airbnb’s recreation of Carrie Bradshaw’s New York City apartment.

Inside, guests will find a recreation of Carrie’s desk setup, where she wrote countless columns on her laptop, her bedroom, and, of course, her iconic closet filled to the brim in designer looks and SJP Collection shoes.

To celebrate Sarah Jessica Parker’s return as Carrie in the upcoming release of the HBO Max Original “And Just Like That,” SJP herself, Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products partnered on a once-and-a-lifetime expereince at Carrie’s famous New York brownstone.

Inside the recreation of “Sex and the City” and Carrie Bradshaw’s New York brownstone apartment. CREDIT: Kate Glicksberg

Those interested can request to book one-night stays for Nov. 12 and 13, beginning Monday, Nov. 8, at noon ET. The rate is only $23, in honor of the 23 years since we were first introduced to the style icon.

During their stays, guests will be able to walk in Carrie’s shoes, so to speak. First, you will get a virtual greeting at check-in from Parker and a narration reminiscent of each episode’s thought-provoking intro. Plus, you’ll be able to play dress-up in Carrie’s closet, complete with her favorite shoes and designer fashion ensembles — such as the Patricia Field tutu she wears in the “Sex and the City” opening credits. Then, guests will receive a personal styling session and photo shoot.

In addition, Airbnb is making a one-time donation to The Studio Museum in Harlem, a contemporary art museum championing the work of artists of African descent.

