Carey Mulligan Makes a Sparkly Statement in a Gold Sequin Crop Top and Billowing Skirt at the 2021 Oscars

Carey Mulligan brought a crop to the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars — and we’re here for it.

For Hollywood’s biggest night on Sunday, Mulligan stepped out in a gold sequin bandeau teamed with a coordinating billowing skirt from Valentino. The skirt featured a high-waisted constructed and flowed out around her.

While her feet were hidden, Mulligan’s footwear of choice was a pair of heels from Sophia Webster. Called the Rita Platform Sandals, the shoes are of a shimmery champagne hue and feature glittering details throughout. The heels come with a $688 price tag at Farfetch.com.

Tonight, Mulligan is up for Best Actress in a Leading Role alongside Frances McDormand, Vanessa Kirby, Viola Davis and Andra Day.

Related Chloe Zhao Dares to Wear Sneakers With Her Designer Dress at the 2021 Oscars Halle Berry Lives Up to Her Name in a Strapless Berry Gown & 6-Inch Platforms at the 2021 Oscars Margot Robbie Brings the 2000s to the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet in a Glittering Spaghetti Strap Gown

Carey Mulligan CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Carey Mulligan CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Day also opted for a gold look, wearing a shimmery drape dress. The gown featured a high slit, a cutout design at the waist and two straps that fell on the right shoulder.

The toga-like look was complimented by Day’s effortlessly curly updo and jewel drop earrings. Day also accessorized with a chain bracelet and a gold clutch. As for footwear, Day opted for gold strappy sandals. The shoes featured crisscross straps across the toe and sat atop a stiletto heel. Day has been nominated for her role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

The 93rd Academy Awards kicks off in Los Angeles on Sunday with a slightly new look. COVID-19 restrictions — and testing — will be in place for the intimate, in-person event with two locations: Union Station and its usual venue, the Dolby Theatre. David Fincher’s “Mank” is the most nominated film with 10 total nods, followed by “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Promising Young Woman.” Other nominees include Chadwick Boseman, Andra Day, Carrie Mulligan, Leslie Odom Jr., Viola Davis.

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet moments from the Oscars 2021.