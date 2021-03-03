Cardi B Does the Monochrome Trend With T-Shirt, Sweats, Chunky Sneakers & This Retro Accessory She Can’t Get Enough of 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B is making a case for bucket hats.

On Monday, the “Up” rapper took to Twitter to share an outfit photo she “never posted.” In the shot, Cardi is seen in a white bucket hat — a retro look that was popular in the ’90s and ’80s — teamed with a cropped t-shirt and cozy sweatpants. The top, which is from Sam Miro Vintage and retails for $200, features open seem lines and an asymmetrical hem. The sweats are also from the brand and come with a $285 price tag.

In addition to the hat, Cardi further accessorized with hoop earrings and a coordinating white handbag from Dior. Cardi’s piece is the label’s popular Saddle Bag in White Camouflage Embroidery, and is made with white hand-cut material and fringe. The bad retails for $4,300 at Dior.com.

I never posted this pic …hope ya like . pic.twitter.com/gJnwvPxdy3 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 1, 2021

As for footwear, Cardi opted for Balenciaga’s Track Hike Sneakers. The chunky high rise shoes feature nylon and mesh uppers with a round toe and panelled design. The shoes also feature a lace-up closure and a logo-embossed. The footwear retails for $1,050 at FarFetch.com.

This wouldn’t be the first time, Cardi has sported a retro loungewear look complete with designer pieces. Late last month, Cardi stepped out in a sticker-adorned sweat set from Supreme as she and her husband Offset took their daughter Kulture to an aquarium. On that occasion, Cardi also accessorized with a bucket hat. On her feet, Cardi sported the Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Sneakers in black. The sleek shoes feature leather uppers, a lace-up vamp and Margiela’s trademark split toe. The shoe is currently available at SaksFifthAvenue.com for $300. The collaborative sneaker, which debuted in January, is the brands’ third release together. The Classic Leather style was rebuilt to accommodate the Tabi split-toe style and made with a Nappa leather upper and an EVA sole. When it comes to sneakers, Reebok is a go-to for Cardi as she launched her first silhouette with the brand in Oct. 2020 before partnering with Reebok for a full collection in November.

In addition to Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Reebok, other labels she favorites include: Nike, Christian Louboutin, Tom Ford and Fashion Nova. When she’s not in loungewear, Cardi opts for avant-garde looks such as structural dresses and other sleek ensembles, including crisp suits, extravagant fur getups as well as cutouts and two pieces.

