Cardi B Is So ’90s in Sticker Sweats & Matching Jacket Teamed With These Buzzy Maison Margiela x Reebok Sneakers 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Leave it to Cardi B to make loungewear look luxe.

On Saturday, the “Up” rapper stepped out in a bold look as she and her husband Offset took their daughter Kulture to the aquarium. For the occasion, Cardi B showcased a ’90s aesthetic, wearing sticker-adorned sweat pants from Supreme. The pants, which retail for $258 at the brand’s website, featured an embossed logo lining and printed pattern throughout.

Cardi teamed the cozy pants with the brand’s matching shell jacket and a matching bell hat. The outerwear piece retails for $398 while the hat comes with a $60 price tag. The artist kept the Supreme theme going with a white t-shirt from the brand layered underneath.

As for footwear, Cardi opted for the Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Sneakers in black. The sleek shoes feature leather uppers, a lace-up vamp and Margiela’s trademark split toe. The shoe is currently available at SaksFifthAvenue.com for $300. The collaborative sneaker, which debuted in January, is the brands’ third release together. The Classic Leather style was rebuilt to accommodate the Tabi split-toe style and made with a Nappa leather upper and an EVA sole.

When it comes to sneakers, Reebok is a go-to for Cardi as she launched her first silhouette with the brand in Oct. 2020 before partnering with Reebok for a full collection in November. Earlier this month, Cardi showcased an electric pink pair of sneakers from her collaboration with Reebok. While out in Los Angeles, she sported the Cardi Coated Club C Double Sneakers in the Dynamic Pink hue. The sneakers, which were released this month, feature shiny leather and clear PVC panels on the upper. They are currently on the resale market for $120 and up at GOAT.com.

When it comes to her wardrobe, Cardi, who was named the Style Influencer of the Year at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, is known to play around with designer looks and streetwear apparel. Other brands she favorites include: Balenciaga, Nike, Christian Louboutin, Tom Ford and Fashion Nova to name a few.

Try out similar, more budget friendly, black sneakers with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Reebok Lifestyle Princess, $40

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker, $90

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270 Premium Sneaker, $150

Click through the gallery to see Cardi B’s style evolution.