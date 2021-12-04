Cardi B Twinkles from Head to Toe at Art Basel in Miami

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Cardi B was seen in Miami at the annual art fair Art Basel. The rapper was gleaming as she made her way to the festival.
The “Up” rapper was spotted in a body-con mini dress that showed off her curves. The nude-colored dress complemented Cardi’s tan complexion and featured stud embellishments as well as a sweetheart neckline. Cardi wore more bling around her neck and on her ears, including a heart pendant attached to a string of diamonds, chunky diamond bracelets and a diamond ring. On her feet, she wore a pair of sparkly sandals in silver.
The ensemble was head-turning, synonymous with the bold styling Cardi B has been known for throughout her career. And, it’s fairly easy to replicate with affordable options that are perfect for the holiday season.
Sparkley silver pumps are everywhere! Here are some of our faves.
To Buy: Nine West Immal Silver Sandal, $79; dsw.com.
To Buy: Badgley Mischka Marina Embellished High Heel Sandals, $225; bloomingdales.com
To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Strappy Sandal, $100; nordstrom.com.
