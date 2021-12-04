Cardi B Twinkles from Head to Toe at Art Basel in Miami

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cardi B was seen in Miami at the annual art fair Art Basel. The rapper was gleaming as she made her way to the festival.

The “Up” rapper was spotted in a body-con mini dress that showed off her curves. The nude-colored dress complemented Cardi’s tan complexion and featured stud embellishments as well as a sweetheart neckline. Cardi wore more bling around her neck and on her ears, including a heart pendant attached to a string of diamonds, chunky diamond bracelets and a diamond ring. On her feet, she wore a pair of sparkly sandals in silver.

Cardi B in Miami for Art Basel. CREDIT: Mega

The ensemble was head-turning, synonymous with the bold styling Cardi B has been known for throughout her career. And, it’s fairly easy to replicate with affordable options that are perfect for the holiday season.

Cardi B wears a pair of sparkly heels to Art Basel. CREDIT: Mega

Sparkley silver pumps are everywhere! Here are some of our faves.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nine West Immal Silver Sandal, $79; dsw.com.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Marina Embellished High Heel Sandals, $225; bloomingdales.com

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Strappy Sandal, $100; nordstrom.com.

