Cardi B Matches Colorful Sandals with Second-Skin Fish Scale Look & Hermès Handbags 

Cardi B returned to Instagram on Saturday after a month-long hiatus, wearing a pair of multicolored sandals to celebrate Migos’ new album release.

To welcome the launch of the group’s album “Culture 3,” Cardi B slipped into a printed top and leggings by Marine Serre. The rapper paired the graphic blue set with heart-shaped sunglasses, as well as two exotic Hermès Birkin and Kelly handbags in blue and pink (with a manicure to match).

To complement her handbags and overall look, the “WAP” singer slipped into a pair of sandals by SybG by Sybille Guichard. The “Perfect Match” pair lived up to their name, featuring blue pointed-toe suede soles and two-toned slingback straps (one pink, one yellow). Accented with PVC slide straps and metallic gold heels, the pair added a bold statement to the singer’s coordinating look. You can currently shop the style for $129 on Sybilleguichard.com.

This isn’t the first time Cardi’s worn matching colors for a head-to-toe monochrome ensemble. The Grammy-winning singer can regularly be seen in single-tone ensembles with matching shoes, handbags, and accessories by top brands like Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, and Richard Quinn. She’s also no stranger to colorful Hermes handbags. The “Be Careful” rapper has an extensive and colorful collection of the waitlisted bags; her Birkin collection alone is estimated to be worth over $500,000.

On the shoe front, there isn’t a style Cardi hasn’t worn. The singer frequently favors coordinating pairs for all of her outfits, often wearing styles by top brands like Casadei, Tom Ford, and Giuseppe Zanotti. Cardi’s biggest shoe love, of course, is Christian Louboutin; the singer’s regularly seen in numerous pairs of pointed-toe pumps by the top designer, which she coined “bloody shoes” due to their bright red soles in her iconic song “Bodak Yellow.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist is a mainstay in the fashion world, regularly appearing in the front rows of brands like Chanel, Thom Browne, and Christian Siriano. As part of her ongoing partnership with Reebok, Cardi also created a “Mommy and Me” collection this spring, inspired by her daughter, Kulture. The singer’s also co-designed collections with Steve Madden and Fashion Nova, and recently filed trademark paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office last fall for the term “WAP,” for a variety of items from footwear to apparel to even alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

