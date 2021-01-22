Cardi B Teases New Neon Colorways of Her Hit Reebok Sneakers — Here’s When You Can Get a Pair

Cardi B and Reebok are back for a new iteration of their sell-out sneakers — and this time, they’re going neon.

Taking to social media today, the “WAP” rapper teased an unreleased neon pink colorway of her Reebok Club C Cardi, a sneaker that sneaker takes inspiration from streetwear styles with its high-shine patent uppers and a see-through lifted midsole for dramatic flair.

Cardi B first released the silhouette with the Boston-based athletic brand for her birthday in October of last year before dropping a full-blown collection in November. As for her new bright kicks, the pink colorway along with a neon yellow iteration and an all-white version will release on Feb. 5 at 12 a.m. ET; the styles will retail for $100 at Reebok.com. The drop also includes new colorways of the Cardi Coated Club C Double sneaker for $80 and even kids’ styles for $45 as well.

“My next @reebok drop is going to be sooo bute & fun !!!I cant wait !!!!! I wish I can put it on right now ! I mean I could ,but I wanna wait !! Who ready ?,” wrote the Grammy Award-winning artist in her post.

Watch on FN

Reebok Club C Cardi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Club C Cardi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Club C Cardi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

“I remember when Reebok came out with hot-pink, neon-green styles, and I wanted them so bad, but I couldn’t afford them. My mom, she used to work and only wear black OG Reeboks, and that’s all she wore. She’d wear the same pair for like three years,” Cardi B remembered as she spoke to FN for her exclusive cover shoot in November 2020. “Affordability is No. 1. I know where [my fans] stand. I wanted to make something so affordable so that they could have a piece of me. I always make sure it’s affordable even when it comes to my OnlyFans, my merch. I always say to keep in mind the price. These are my fans, I don’t want to be taxing my fans.”

Cardi B shot exclusively for FN. CREDIT: Jora Frantzis

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the recent 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of capsules as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collection of footwear and apparel.

As if her efforts weren’t already enough, she additionally partnered with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour for a month as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative. The multihyphenated artist also recently filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September in an attempt to trademark the term “WAP” for a variety of items from footwear to apparel to even alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Cardi B’s top looks with her Reebok sneakers.