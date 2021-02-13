Cardi B Pairs Her Hot Pink Reebok Sneakers With Hermès Bag For A Rodeo Drive Shopping Trip

Cardi B showed how bold-hued sneakers instantly upgrade any shopping day outfit while leaving the Gucci store on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, Calif. yesterday.

She wore a grey turtleneck sweater from Chrome Hearts teamed with a pair of black leggings. The rapper proved the power of accessories and styled the minimalist outfit with a $32,600 Hermès Constance III 24 Poche Dos Alligator Missi Lisse Macassar handbag with its signature logo closure in silver hardware, custom Rafaello and Co “Kulture” hoop earrings and a Kaze face mask in the sandy beige colorway.

Cardi B on Feb. 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA For footwear, the “I Like It” artist completed her casual ensemble with a pair of vibrant hot pink sneakers from her collaboration with Reebok. Cardi B chose the Cardi Coated Club C Double Sneakers in the Dynamic Pink colorway. Initially released in Feb. 2021, these monochrome shoes feature glossy leather and clear PVC panels on the uppers with a soft textile heel tab, exposed foam tongue, a semi-translucent midsole and stacked rubber heel. They currently are still available on the resale market for approximately $120-$170, depending on the size, on sites including GOAT.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Reebok Club C Cardi “Dynamic Pink” Sneakers. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA Selling out on the heels of their Feb. 5 release, Cardi B first teased this neon iteration of her Reebok sneakers on Jan. 22 via Instagram. “My next @reebok drop is going to be sooo bute & fun !!!I cant wait !!!!! I wish I can put it on right now ! I mean I could ,but I wanna wait !! Who ready ?,” the singer captioned the post.

The “W.A.P” artist launched her first silhouette with Rebook in Oct. 2020 before partnering for a full collection launch in Nov. of the same year.

On Dec. 8, Cardi B was honored as the Style Influencer of The Year at the first virtual FN Achievement Awards on the heels of an exclusive photoshoot with FN in Nov. 2020.

