Cardi B Takes Flight in Playboy Jet in Crop Top, Joggers & Split-Toe Balenciaga Booties

When it comes to fashion, Cardi B can do anything. The Grammy Award-winning rapper proved this theory in her latest Instagram post.

On Friday, the New York native took to Instagram to share a video of herself asking fans who they would like to see in the Playboy Bunny jet. Earlier this week, Cardi was appointed as the first-ever creative director for Playboy. She will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion, sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and so much more.

In the video, the “Bodak Yellow” artist looked cozy and stylish. Cardi wore an all-beige look that was complete with a crop top, sweatpants and an ankle-length puffer jacket. She accessorized the monochrome ensemble with huge silver hoop earrings and a pink and silver diamond-encrusted chain that featured the iconic Playboy logo.

She swapped out her black tresses for a silver hue, which she wore straight but styled her platinum locs half up, half down.

The chart-topping artist tied her look together with a pair of light beige heeled toe 80mm Balenciaga booties. Cardi’s soft calfskin Balenciaga boots are embossed with the logo on the outsole’s exterior and feature a block molded heel and inner zipped closure.

Cardi B is a master of luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. Her footwear game is untouchable. She loves to step out in style and make a statement. You will likely find the musician in a pair of bloody shoes by Christian Louboutin, Jessica Rich pumps or Balenciaga booties. When she’s off-duty, you can catch her in a pair of chunky Reebok sneakers. Since partnering with the sportswear brand, Cardi has released a series of collections and starred in a variety of campaigns and videos that feature embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

See more of Cardi B’s style through the years.

