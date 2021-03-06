Cardi B’s ‘Clueless’-Inspired Look Gets an Edgy Twist With Eye-Catching Netted Sandals

Cardi B had a colorful start to her Saturday.

The “WAP” singer wore a bright pink and red plaid set from Burberry with a coordinating bag featuring the same print. She styled the British brand’s Houndstooth Check-Print Hooded Top with the Talea Houndstooth Mini Skirt. For accessories, she coordinated the outfit with Burberry’s $1,250 Mini Tartan Pocket Bag and a pair of oversized pink sunglasses with tinted colored lenses.

For a warm weather-ready addition, Cardi B completed her otherwise preppy look with a pair of fishnet-esque heels. The “Bodak Yellow” artist selected the Monica Chiang Vela 80 Black Net Sock Sandals. These shoes feature a mesh, hand-knit upper, pointed open toe and a slim 3.2-inch heel. They retail for $645 and are available for purchase on monikachiang.com.

Here’s a close-up look at the Monika Chiang Vela 80 Net Sock Sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Monica Chiang

Mesh sandals have become beloved by celebrities. Both Kylie Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, among others, have been spotted in the silhouette, opting for Bottega Veneta’s buzzy take on the trend.

Cardi B is known for her signature edgy footwear aesthetic. With this sighting, she confirms her affinity for eye-catching heels. On Feb. 22, the rapper wore every star’s favorite pumps from The Attico in a vibrant neon orange colorway. Earlier in the month, she styled the Jessica Rich Racy mules with a Balmain dress to celebrate Valentine’s Day – further proving her occasion-ready shoe prowess.

When she opts for more laidback looks, Cardi B often coordinates her casual outfits with buzzy sneakers. Throughout 2021, she has been spotted in silhouettes including Balenciaga’s Track Hike, the Reebok x Maison Margiela Tibi sneaker and the Reebok Cardi Coated Club C Double from her collaboration with the athletic brand.

