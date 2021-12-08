Cardi B Shines in Pink Disco Ball Dress and Metallic Stilettos at People’s Choice Awards 2021

Cardi B popped in a pink presenter-chic ensemble at the People’s Choice Awards last night in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Cardi B in a pink sequin gown at the People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriquez/NBCUniversal

The “I Like It” singer joined the popular red carpet sequin trend for the event. She sported a custom fitted maxi dress by Sol Angelann that draped down to her ankles. The flashy frock featured a bustier-styled top with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. The gown was lined with metallic pink, square-shaped sequins.

Cardi B in a pink sequin gown at the People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal

She let the glittery ensemble speak for itself and kept it simple with accessories. She partnered her look with a pair of dangly silver earrings with a circular detail.

Cardi B wearing a pink sequin gown and stiletto heels at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriquez/NBCUniversal

When it came to footwear, the hitmaker kept her look color-coordinated. She sported a pair of strappy stilettos. The metallic pink shoes boasted straps running across her to bed and the top of her foot. The sandals also gave the star some height with their thin heels.

Cardi B and Halle Berry at the People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal

The rapper presented Halle Berry with the “People’s Icon” award at the event.

Cardi B in a pink sequin gown at the People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriquez/NBCUniversal

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the year’s top television, movies and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also present the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, People’s Icon to Halle Berry, People’s Champion to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The night will additionally include a special performance by H.E.R., celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye.

