Cardi B Has a New Favorite Shoe — And Hair Color — To Go With Her Hermès Bag Collection

Talk about white hot! With the weather warming up, Cardi B is giving a whole new twist on the staple spring-and-summer neutral, matching her now-signature Hermès bags with a shoe style that is fast becoming one of her favorites. Leave it to Cardi B to make simple, seasonal white look suddenly edgy.

With her a new hair hue in va va voom waves, colored in a way that’s reminiscent of a tropical summer sunset to the white split-toe boots, nothing about her look is expected, literally from head to toe. The “WAP” rapper proved once again she knows how to mix a range of elements for a one-of-a-kind outfit. Who else could layer a Care Bears print snap-closure button down (hello, ’80s kids!) over a sultry white corset, pair it with distressed denim, and then accessorize with oversized gold hoop earrings and white camel-toe boots. And let’s not forget the white Hermés bag resting on the piano behind her, just one of many of the highly-prized carriers from the French luxury brand that the rapper has acquired over the past few years.

Cardi B is no stranger to bustiers and corsets, and to keep the structured top decidedly fresh, pairing it with distressed jeans is a clever way to ground the look. The New York City native, who was named the 2020 FNAA Style Influencer of the Year, has aced mastering a range of looks, from high luxury to street style.

Pulling off a camel-toe on purpose—especially on your feet—is no easy fashion feat, as Cardi B does here, leading the herd. The iconic shoes, which Maison Margiela pioneered years ago (taking inspiration from split-toe socks that originated in Japan, called “tabi,”) and has been making variations of for several seasons actually has a connection to the rapper: Both have a partnership with Reebok. The athletic brand is now making versions of Margiela’s classic Tabi boot in sneaker form, with its most recent style debuting earlier this week.

To Buy: Reebok x Maison Margiela Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford sneakers, $995.

To copy Cardi B’s quirky split-toe boots, you can nab a pair of Maison Margiela boots for yourself. But if you’re not a fan of camel-toes of any sort, a cute pair of white booties is close enough.

Buy Now: Maison Margiela Tabi split-toe patent-leather Chelsea boots, $1,150

Buy Now: Maison Margiela Tabi Boot, $980

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Davinna, $79.95