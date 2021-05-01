×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cardi B Has a New Favorite Shoe — And Hair Color — To Go With Her Hermès Bag Collection

By Celia Shatzman
Celia Shatzman

Celia Shatzman

More Stories By Celia

View All
Cardi B is seen here in a new photoshoot with Rebook for the rapper’s first apparel collection with the sportswear brand. Together, Cardi and Reebok worked hand-in-hand through the full creation cycle, drawing inspiration from ‘90s fashion and Cardi’s favorite summer memories wandering the Coney Island boardwalk. The result: Reebok silhouettes that are modernized with contouring cutlines and waist-cinching details including tops, bras, jackets, and tights alongside footwear. “I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok,” Cardi said on the debut collection. “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make everybody look amazing.” Every model in the SS21 collection is offered from 2XS to 4X and is inclusive for all not only through sizing, but design and materials as well. Pastel shades of purples in transparent mesh cut-outs and compressive knit fabrications create retro-inspired layered looks and monochromatic outfits from head to toe. Summertime Fine Collection will be available to purchase alongside matching footwear colorways of the Cardi B Club C , available in women’s and kid sizes, at 10am ET April 23 on Reebok.com. 26 Apr 2021 Pictured: Rapper Cardi B has launched a new apparel collection with sportswear brand Reebok. Photo credit: Reebok/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749710_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cardi B in Rebook for her first apparel collection with the brand. [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: Reebok/ MEGA

Talk about white hot! With the weather warming up, Cardi B is giving a whole new twist on the staple spring-and-summer neutral, matching her now-signature Hermès bags with a shoe style that is fast becoming one of her favorites. Leave it to Cardi B to make simple, seasonal white look suddenly edgy.

With her a new hair hue in va va voom waves, colored in a way that’s reminiscent of a tropical summer sunset to the white split-toe boots, nothing about her look is expected, literally from head to toe. The “WAP” rapper proved once again she knows how to mix a range of elements for a one-of-a-kind outfit. Who else could layer a Care Bears print snap-closure button down (hello, ’80s kids!) over a sultry white corset, pair it with distressed denim, and then accessorize with oversized gold hoop earrings and white camel-toe boots. And let’s not forget the white Hermés bag resting on the piano behind her, just one of many of the highly-prized carriers from the French luxury brand that the rapper has acquired over the past few years.

Related

Maison Margiela and Reebok Launch New Edition of the Split-Toed Tabi Instapump Fury Sneaker

Chloe Zhao Dares to Wear Sneakers With Her Designer Dress at the 2021 Oscars

Cardi B and Reebok Release New Sneaker Colorways & Apparel Just in Time for Summer

Cardi B is no stranger to bustiers and corsets, and to keep the structured top decidedly fresh, pairing it with distressed jeans is a clever way to ground the look. The New York City native, who was named the 2020 FNAA Style Influencer of the Year, has aced mastering a range of looks, from high luxury to street style.

Pulling off a camel-toe on purpose—especially on your feet—is no easy fashion feat, as Cardi B does here, leading the herd. The iconic shoes, which Maison Margiela pioneered years ago (taking inspiration from split-toe socks that originated in Japan, called “tabi,”) and has been making variations of for several seasons actually has a connection to the rapper:  Both have a partnership with Reebok. The athletic brand is now making versions of Margiela’s classic Tabi boot in sneaker form, with its most recent style debuting earlier this week.

reebok, maison margiela, reebok margiela tabi, margiela tabi boots, cardi b
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To Buy: Reebok x Maison Margiela Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford sneakers, $995.

To copy Cardi B’s quirky split-toe boots, you can nab a pair of Maison Margiela boots for yourself. But if you’re not a fan of camel-toes of any sort, a cute pair of white booties is close enough.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Buy Now: Maison Margiela Tabi split-toe patent-leather Chelsea boots, $1,150

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

 

Buy Now: Maison Margiela Tabi Boot, $980

 

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Davinna, $79.95

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad