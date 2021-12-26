Cardi B Looks Festive in Plunging White High-Slit Dress With Kids for Christmas

Cardi B posed for a Christmas card-worthy photo posted to Instagram today.

The “Up” songstress and kids posed before three heavily decorated Christmas trees. Bows, large ornaments, and presents lined the trees behind them in red and white creating a jolly atmosphere all around. The scene was certainly merry and bright, Cardi B smiling for the camera in a silky long dress. The gown she wore was floor-length with a slit traveling up the rapper’s thigh. The collared dress included a plunging neckline. Cardi B accessorized with a pair of dangly crystals earrings. Her shoes are not visible in the images.

Following the obvious color scheme, the children both wore red dresses, dressed in giant bows and fun accessories in their hair. The slideshow of photos featured multiple images of each child posing cutely for their holiday close-up before the Christmas tree. The dresses were held up with one strap while their other shoulders remained bare.

Cardi’s outfit is simple, expressive of her own tastes. The ensemble is not as bold as she is usually styled but still remains fun and festive. It’s an easy look made possible by a silky shirt dress and a little bling. The dress seems comfortable and easy to move around in, which is nice around the holidays. Most people opt for comfort and warmth during the colder months, shedding more skintight clothing for their loose-fitting ensembles. It’s a sweet scene made sweeter with the inclusion of every photo just in time for the holidays.

