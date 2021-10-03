Cardi B Goes Green in Zip-Up Bonnet Top and Pleated Heeled Pants at Paris Fashion Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cardi B’s latest outfit brought monochrome dressing to a new level at Paris Fashion Week.

The “Money” rapper stepped out this morning in a an all-green look. The emerald-toned ensemble featured a skintight zip-up top, which included sleeves that extended into gloves and a ruffled bonnet. Cardi B accented the bold piece with matching sunglasses, which featured rimless bottoms.

Cardi B strolls through Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

For footwear, Cardi B killed two birds with one stone — and simplified her dressing routine in the process. The “Hustlers” actress tucked her top into a pair of pleated high-waisted pants, which came with attached shoes. Though they couldn’t be fully seen due to their fabric coverings, her shoes appeared to feature a pointed-toe silhouette and tall heels. Her look’s single tone created a monochrome effect, allowing her ensemble to appear streamlined and effortless.

Cardi B strolls through Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

A closer look at Cardi B’s heeled pants. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Monochrome dressing is one of this year’s biggest trends, due to its ease and sharpness. Pairing pieces in the same print, texture or color creates a streamlined effect that looks extremely low-effort. Cardi B is the latest star to try the trend, with others like Gabrielle Union, Dakota Johnson and Olivia Rodrigo wearing single-hued ensembles from brands like Carolina Herrera, Rodarte and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Cardi B never fears a bold style statement—especially during Paris Fashion Week. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has been stepping out in a range of statement-making outfits over the past several days during the Spring 2022 season. In addition to her all-green look, the style star has been spotted in two archival Thierry Mugler gowns, a spike-covered Richard Quinn coat, a black Balenciaga Couture hat and magazine cover-printed coat, and more. Her footwear has been equally dynamic, ranging from Rick Owens’ platform boots to classic pointed-toe stiletto pumps.

Cardi B strolls through Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Cardi B’s rotation is as bold as her wardrobe. The rapper’s go-to styles are her self-coined “bloody shoes,” AKA Christian Louboutin heels—most frequently, the designer’s So Kate pointed-toe pumps. However, she’s also stepped out in a range of styles over the years, including Jimmy Choo sandals, Jessica Rich mules, Bottega Veneta combat boots and more. Cardi B has also dipper her toes into the fashion world as well, collaborating on several hit collections over the year with Reebok and Fashion Nova.

Slip on bold green shoes this fall, inspired by Cardi B.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Alessi pumps, $77 (was $109).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Zivote pumps, $145.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Heyde sandals, $98.

Click through the gallery to see Cardi B’s sleek style evolution over the years.