Cardi B Srikes a Pose with Daughter Kulture in Balenciaga x Crocs Boots

By Amina Ayoud
Cardi B and her daughter with Offset, Kulture Cephus, posed for a picture on the rapper’s story posted to Instagram yesterday.

The performer and mom-of-one smiled for the camera in front of a full-length mirror, holding her daughter’s hand. The two were dressed warmly, showing off their looks for the day before heading out the door. Cardi B wore a black turtleneck for an added layer of warmth and a pair of black leggings. For outerwear, the rapper opted for a Gucci x The North Face jacket in green. The quilted puffer featured the famous Gucci monogram with a high, black collar. The jacket was oversized but cropped at Cardi’s hips. To accessorize, the “Up” songstress wore a large pair of silver hoops and a huge silver Playboy chain. Keeping the silver theme going, Cardi B wore a Chanel quilted bag in silver with a chain strap on her arm. Perfect for the cold and rain, Cardi donned a pair of Balenciaga x Crocs boots, completing the look.

CREDIT: Cardi B Instagram

The puffer, as well as the boots, make for a sure-fire outfit made for any unpredictable winter weather. It’s not only warm and functional but chic.

Kulture was styled in a mostly Thom Browne look, with a signature black and white cardigan slung over a white button-up. The daughter of the rapper looked studious in her ensemble, opting for a pleated black skirt on the bottom. On her arm, Kulture had another Thom Browne staple, a child-friendly Rabbit pebbled bag in black. On her feet, she wore Air Jordan 4 Retros in White Oreo, keeping the look clean. It was a cute, schoolgirl ensemble that made Kulture look absolutely adorable.

See more of Cardi B’s style through the years.

