Cardi B Teaches Kids a History Lesson in a Cutout Minidress & the Sharpest Neon Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B debuted the latest installment of her “Cardi Tries” series for Facebook and it’s even wilder than you would expect.

In the newest episode series where the “I Like It” rapper tests out new activities and roles, she visited a local nursery school, serving as a teacher for a group of kids for the day. Serving up classic Cardi B fashion, the New York native opted for a cutout high-neck minidress that came coated in checkered print for the occasion.

As she taught the students a history lesson and joined them on the playground, she also showed off her bold footwear for the occasion; the pointed-toe sandal style came with hits of neon orange and contrasting pale green tips for an all-around bold look.

Related Rita Ora Brings the Red Carpet Home in a Floral Frock, Lace Tights & Glass Slippers Bella Hadid Brings Back Slinky Sandals in a Backless Cutout Dress for Givenchy Khloe Kardashian Unconventionally Matches Biker Shorts & Sports Bra to Reflective Thigh-High Boots

Last week, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper joined husband Offset for a shopping spree at Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills, Calif., as she decided to break out one of her wildest looks to date. While Offset went for a casual collared top and suede trousers, Cardi B decided on a sheer dress from designer Pierre-Louis Auvray.

Watch on FN

The piece featured a solid white top contrasted by a skeletal-like trim and a see-through tie-dye bodice and sleeves, revealing the rapper’s bikini-style bottoms and bralette underneath.

As for footwear, Offset himself kept up his more casual vibe in Nike Air Force 1 sneakers — but Cardi B chose to make her wild look even bolder. The “WAP” musician buckled up a set of studded stiletto sandals courtesy of Saint Laurent, set atop an on-trend square-toe heel. Titled the brand’s Amber silhouette, the now sold-out style measured over 4 inches in height and featured a unique wrap-around design across the ankle.

Cardi B and Offset head out for a shopping spree at Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jan. 22. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the recent 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris.

The “Hustlers” star also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collection of footwear and apparel.

The Grammy Award-winning artist also recently filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September in an attempt to trademark the term “WAP” for a variety of items from footwear to apparel to even alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Channel Cardi B with ease in these cutout dresses and bright heels inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Topshop Ribbed Dress, $35.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fwrd

Buy Now: Atoir the Baseline Dress, $175.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Buy Now: Aldo Celidda Heels, $70 (was $95).

Click through the gallery to see more of Cardi B’s boldest looks throughout her style evolution.