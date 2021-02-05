Cardi B’s Glittering Corset, Thigh-High Stockings & Red Bottoms Tap Into Her Edgy Style

Cardi B is bringing heart rates up across the globe today.

The rapper’s new music video for “Up” dropped last night at midnight but, before the daring project released, she teased fans with a look into the video on Instagram. In the clip, Cardi B could be seen posed atop a corpse in her favorite red-bottom heels, sheer thigh-high stockings and a glitter-coated black corset.

Set atop a 5-inch stiletto, the New York native’s Christian Louboutin pumps came coated in a smooth black suede upper; similar silhouettes retail for $725 at Net-a-Porter.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Louboutins have always been a top choice for the “WAP” musician, most notably being called out during her 2017 hit “Bodak Yellow.”

“Every time I go to a retail store, my first session is Louboutin. I just love it. I feel so sexy. I made a song about it. It made me rich. Like, it’s the Louboutin — that’s the one I’m always going to go to,” Cardi B told FN during her exclusive interview in November 2020.

Watch on FN

Louboutin himself is equally as big as a fan of Cardi B as she is of his designs, too. The designer took the time to introduce the rapper as she won the 2020 FNAA for Style Influencer of the Year, speaking on Cardi B’s perfectly bold style and legend-worthy appeal. “I’ve always liked people building their own identity from scratch, creating their own character without seeking any kind of approval,” designer Christian Louboutin told FN. “Cardi B is one of them — a free spirit making things in her own way.”

Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris.

The “Hustlers” star also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collection of footwear and apparel.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper also recently filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September in an attempt to trademark the term “WAP” for a variety of items from footwear to apparel to even alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Click through the gallery to find more of Cardi B’s wildest looks over the years.