Cardi B’s Leather Harness Bodysuit, Cargo Pants & Toe Boots Are So Bold

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B just brought the growing leather trend to a whole new level.

The “WAP” rapper took to Instagram to show off her bold attire last night, posing in a mixed brown and hot pink ensemble made from all leather. The outfit included a harness-style thong bodysuit complete with zip-up cargo pants and a matching Louis Vuitton floral tote bag, available for $3,900 at LouisVuitton.com.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a coat, pants or, in Cardi B’s case, an entire outfit, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

As if her ensemble wasn’t bold enough already, either, the “Bodak Yellow” songstress continued the hits of pink throughout her look with a unique set of boots. The vibrant pair took inspiration from sock boot silhouettes with its form-fitting design and block heel base but it was the toe shape that really turned heads. Titled the Five Fingers boot, the shoe comes from Balenciaga’s collaboration with Vibram, an Italian brand known for its outdoor-ready toe shoes.

Watch on FN

The collaborative design includes Vibram’s signature rubber sole to give the boot one final standout twist. Set atop a 3-inch heel, you can shop the style for $1,290 at FWRD.com.

Balenciaga x Vibram Five Fingers High Toe Ankle Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the recent 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris.

The “I Like It” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collection of footwear and apparel.

As if her efforts weren’t already enough, she additionally partnered with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative. The Grammy Award-winning artist also recently filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September in an attempt to trademark the term “WAP” for a variety of items from footwear to apparel to even alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Add a pop of personality to your attire in these bright boots inspired by Cardi B.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Doller Boots, $140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Calimity Boots, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Analeah Boots, $143 (was $238).

