Cardi B Looks Ready for Business in a Baby Blue Suit and Cherry Red Stilettos

Cardi B is no stranger to complementary color clashing.

The star meant business yesterday as she headed into an office building in New York in full formal attire.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper mixed primary and pastel color shades in a suit with a sky blue, double-breasted blazer featuring gold buttons on the cuff of the star’s sleeves; she also modeled a pair of matching trousers to complete the suit and paired the look with a bright red collared shirt.

For footwear, the 29-year-old wore a pair of red pointed-toe pumps. The patent leather shoes featured a shiny exterior and high stiletto heels, set atop a red outsole for a Christian Louboutin signature move.

Cardi B is certainly not afraid of making a statement in bright colors. Last month, the star stepped out in head-to-toe purple. The outfit had debuted just days earlier during Richard Quinn’s spring ’22 show at London Fashion Week and was a part of a series of cohesive monochrome looks from the collection.

Cardi B’s ensemble, in particular, featured a ruched and pleated lilac fabric draped across a V-neck shirt, matching gloves and parachute pants. The pants draped down to the star’s feet and created a pointed toe effect and camouflage appearance.

The musician is a master of both high-end glam apparel as well as casual athleisure. You can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

