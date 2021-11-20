×
Cardi B Stuns in Black Velvet Peekaboo Gown and Strappy Heels at American Music Awards Red Carpet

By Amina Ayoud
Cardi B arrived stylishly at the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet roll-out in Los Angeles.

The rapper and AMA host wore a floor-length, black velvet Christian Siriano gown on the carpet, accompanied by a simple pair of strappy heels. The form-fitting garment featured a multitude of risque cutouts, including one that traveled up the star’s thigh, showing off the “Up” singer’s curves. The gown was complete with an interesting high neckline and an absence of sleeves, creating shape and depth.

The look echoed starlets of the past, giving old Hollywood glamor with a new-aged twist. The elegant dress was embossed with a shimmery leopard print that caught the light nicely. The silhouette tapered at the waist and pooled and draped around her feet, allowing for her shoes to shine.

Adam Stotsky, Cardi B, Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon at the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet roll-out held at the Microsoft Theater L.A. LIVE Plaza on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. © OConnor/AFF-USA.com. 19 Nov 2021 Pictured: Cardi B. Photo credit: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA806985_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cardi B at the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet wearing a black velevt Christian Siriano gown.
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA
The heels Cardi B wore were kept simple but fun, embellished with a rounded toe and jewels on the straps, leaving the star shining from head to toe. The style of footwear and accessories were shiny, but not loud or too overbearing, and allowed for the focus to be pulled on her garment, keeping her silhouette streamlined and cohesive. The touch of shine became a theme in her overall look, made possible by the minimal jewelry worn on her ear lobes, the sheen throughout the pattern on her dress, and the touch of sparkle on her heels. This style of heel has become a popular way to further accentuate often exciting pieces. They balance out a look by offering a safe but fun alternative to a loud pair of shoes.

Close up shot of Cardi B’s shoes worn at the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

 

