Cardi B Makes Dramatic Entrance at the Balenciaga Show in an Oversized Hat and Printed Trench Coat

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cardi B made a dramatic entrance to the Balenciaga Spring 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.



Cardi B was one of many celebrities showing out on the red carpet, including rapper Offset, Anna Wintour and Naomi Campbell.

Cardi B arrived wearing a black, larger-than-life rounded hat, a vibrant newsprint patterned trench coat, black gloves and black pointed-toe Balenciaga boots. To add on to the drama of the look, Cardi B added icy, large rounded earrings, a long ponytail and a bold red lip. The overall ensemble was the perfect culmination between the classic Paris Fashion Week aesthetic and the modern styles of today’s fashion world.

It’s of little surprise that Cardi had one of the more stunning looks on the red carpet considering the fact that she joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ‘20 campaign in September.

Cardi has continued to wow her looks during Paris Fashion Week. Just a few days before this show, Cardi was seen at the Balenciaga store for her final fitting for the fashion show wearing an all-black, studded and spiked-up midi-length leather coat, paired with “Matrix”-style sunglasses, a leather paperboy hat and extremely sharp, long black nails.

Former FN Style Influencer of the Year Cardi has never been one to shy away from a bold wardrobe and is a fan of Christian Louboutin. And tonight Cardi, who just walked in Balenciaga’s “red carpet” fashion show, shared her encounter with the red sole king on Instagram. “Good conversation, good food, good people,” she wrote. “I really had dinner with a freaking icon.”

Keep scrolling to shop for similar shoe styles.

CREDIT: DSW.com

BUY NOW: Unisa Marlie Bootie, $69.99 (was $79)

CREDIT: DSW.com

BUY NOW: Franco Sarto Vesi Bootie, $168.99

CREDIT: DSW.com

BUY NOW: Marc Fisher Eilise Bootie, $89.99 (was $139.00)