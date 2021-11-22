Cardi B Brings Drama to the AMAs Red Carpet in Gold Mask, Veil & Long Black Gown

Cardi B’s fashion looks never disappoint. If she is expected to arrive anywhere, you can guarantee it will be a moment.

Such was the case tonight when the chart-topping artist arrived on the red carpet at the American Music Awards wearing a Schiaparelli dress. Cardi wore a sleek black floor-length halter gown that featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline.

Cardi B arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) CREDIT: Invision

She took her look up a notch by accessorizing with a gold mask. It was almost as if she was in disguise as her face was completely covered. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper completed her outfit with gold chandelier earrings and long black gloves that had gold fingernails attached.

Cardi always manages to leave her fans stunned. Leading up to the event, the Grammy Award winner gave a sneak peek of what we could expect from her. Cardi kicked off the AMAs by opting for another stunning black gown during a red carpet rollout. The garment featured a high halter-neck with cutouts on her shoulders, while the rest of the dress hugged her frame with a plunging, hip-high slit. She topped her look off with a pair of strappy black and pearl heels.

The American Music Awards honor both established and independent musicians, as well as those who have broken records during the year. This year’s event, hosted by Cardi B, will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Olivia Rodrigo has the most nominations of the evening with seven, followed by artists including The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Giveon and Bad Bunny. Unlike past ceremonies, several awards have already been announced on TikTok for Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift.

