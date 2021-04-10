Cara Delevingne Accents Her Gym Look With a Key Spring 2021 Color and Understated Puma Sneakers

Cara Delevingne upgraded a classic outfit formula with this buzzy 2021 hue while heading to the gym in West Hollywood, Calif. on Friday.

The model wore a $4,990 YSL Zip-up Leather Biker Jacket in a black colorway styled with a black tee-shirt underneath and Puma Exhale High Waist Leggings in a blue colorway.

To accessorize the look, Delevingne added several sunny accents in coordinating mustard yellow colorways. She selected the Mother Denim Baby Steps socks and matched them with The Elder Statesman Summer Cap in a similar hue. The model also embraced the contrasting color trend and chose a pair of silver-framed sunglasses with eye-catching red lenses.

Cara Delevingne in West Hollywood on April 9, 2021. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

For footwear, the media personality completed her athleisure attire with a pair of the Puma Defy Mid sneakers in the black colorway. These shoes feature perforated textile uppers with elastic bands and rose gold buckled detailing across the vamp, high rebound foam insoles, rubber outer soles and a slip-on design to complete the mid-height, futuristic silhouette. They retail for $100 and are available for purchase on puma.com.

Here’s a closer look at Cara Delevingne’s Puma sneakers. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA Delevingne has been a Puma brand ambassador since 2016 and frequently is spotted in the German brand’s sneaker styles. During Paris Fashion Week, in Jan. 2021, she wore a white and black silhouette from the label. They appear to be a pair of the Puma Iconic Cali Sneakers.

Cara Delevingne leaving the Fendi Show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 27. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Over the years, the model also has partnered with the athletic brand for several campaigns. In May 2020, she joined forces with the brand for their Pride Collection and in Nov. 2019, she was spotted supporting the brand during the launch for the Puma x Balmain collaboration.

With this sighting, Delevingne further confirmed her allegiance to the sneaker brand and affinity for the sunny yellow color trend. Street style stars including Irina Shayk, Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid also have embraced this brightly-hued trend – making it a wardrobe must-have for spring.

Try out these sneakers to replicate the British model’s cool footwear style.

To Buy: APL TechLoom Bliss Sneakers, $200.

To Buy: Alo Yoga Velocity Knit Sneakers, $198.

To Buy: Sorel Kinetic High-Top Sneakers, $140.

