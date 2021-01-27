×
Cara Delevingne Leaving Fendi Show At Paris Fashion Week

By Elisa Lewittes
Cara Delevingne seen leaving FENDI show in Paris
Cara Delevingne kept it casual in a cold weather-friendly ensemble while departing from the Fendi show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week today.

The model wore the Millstream Jacket from Moose Knuckles in an army green colorway with an ivory-hued sherpa lining. This parka jacket retails for $995 and is available for purchase on the brand’s website. She styled the winter outerwear staple with a white tee shirt underneath and a pair of black skinny jeans.

Celebrities seen leaving FENDI show during the Fashion Week in Paris on january 27th 2021. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Cara Delevingne. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729366_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cara Delevingne leaving the Fendi show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 27.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
To accessorize the outfit, Delevingne chose the $3,190 Fendi Baguette bag in the white logo-embossed colorway with gold hardware teamed with a blue beanie hat and a buffalo plaid face mask in a black and white colorway.

For footwear, the runway model completed her look with a pair of white sneakers that feature black accents along the soles and appear strikingly similar to the iconic Puma Cali Sneakers.

Celebrities seen leaving FENDI show during the Fashion Week in Paris on january 27th 2021. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Cara Delevingne. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729366_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cara Delevingne leaving the Fendi show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 27.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
These aesthetically-comparable shoes feature a low-top silhouette with leather uppers, perforated vamps with lace-up detailing, rounded toes and ridged platforms, completed with black paneling on the toe and back of the heels. They retail for $90 and are available for purchase on shopbop.com.

Puma Cali Sneakers in White and Black
Here’s a closer look at the Puma Cali Sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

This sighting comes on the heels of Delevingne styling several of 2021’s hottest accessory trends yesterday when leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week. On Jan. 26, she elevated a leather bomber jacket, a white tee-shirt and black skinny jeans with a tan shearling hat and black Rta Sock Style Boots. These shoes retail for $895 on farfetch.com.

cara delevingne, combat boots, skinny jeans, boots, hat, jacket, leather, shirt, paris, paris fashion week
Cara Delevingne leaves her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week Couture, Jan. 26.
CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

Since becoming an ambassador for Puma in 2016, Delevingne has partnered with the athletic brand for several campaigns. In May 2020, she joined forces with the brand for their Pride Collection and in Nov. 2019, she was spotted supporting the brand during the launch for the Puma x Balmain collaboration.

Embrace the model’s cool monochrome sneaker style and shop similar options below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Veja Esplar Leather Sneakers, $119.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Koio Bianco Platform Sneakers, $268.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Tory Burch Howell Court Sneakers, $198.

