Cara Delevingne Leaving Fendi Show At Paris Fashion Week

Cara Delevingne kept it casual in a cold weather-friendly ensemble while departing from the Fendi show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week today.

The model wore the Millstream Jacket from Moose Knuckles in an army green colorway with an ivory-hued sherpa lining. This parka jacket retails for $995 and is available for purchase on the brand’s website. She styled the winter outerwear staple with a white tee shirt underneath and a pair of black skinny jeans.

Cara Delevingne leaving the Fendi show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 27. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA To accessorize the outfit, Delevingne chose the $3,190 Fendi Baguette bag in the white logo-embossed colorway with gold hardware teamed with a blue beanie hat and a buffalo plaid face mask in a black and white colorway.

For footwear, the runway model completed her look with a pair of white sneakers that feature black accents along the soles and appear strikingly similar to the iconic Puma Cali Sneakers.

Cara Delevingne leaving the Fendi show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 27. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA These aesthetically-comparable shoes feature a low-top silhouette with leather uppers, perforated vamps with lace-up detailing, rounded toes and ridged platforms, completed with black paneling on the toe and back of the heels. They retail for $90 and are available for purchase on shopbop.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Puma Cali Sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

This sighting comes on the heels of Delevingne styling several of 2021’s hottest accessory trends yesterday when leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week. On Jan. 26, she elevated a leather bomber jacket, a white tee-shirt and black skinny jeans with a tan shearling hat and black Rta Sock Style Boots. These shoes retail for $895 on farfetch.com.

Cara Delevingne leaves her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week Couture, Jan. 26. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

Since becoming an ambassador for Puma in 2016, Delevingne has partnered with the athletic brand for several campaigns. In May 2020, she joined forces with the brand for their Pride Collection and in Nov. 2019, she was spotted supporting the brand during the launch for the Puma x Balmain collaboration.

