Camila Cabello Reunites with Shawn Mendes at Global Citizen Live in a Groovy Corset, Leggings and Matching Robe

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Camila Cabello debuted a far-out new look while performing at Global Citizen Live in New York City this week.

The “Don’t Go Yet” singer took the stage in a groovy printed outfit by Laroxx. Her ensemble featured an oversized shirt, leggings and a corset with dramatically long ties, all in a multicolored swirl print. When worn with round purple sunglasses by Privé Revaux, her look had a distinct ’70s vibe. Later in the afternoon, Cabello swapped the hippie-worthy outfit for a ribbed tan shirt and black leggings, paired with the same printed corset and a flowing robe.

Camila Cabello performs at Global Citizen Live in New York City. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Cabello’s Global Citizen experience also included a performance with boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The duo reunited onstage, where they performed their duet “Señorita” together. Later in the evening, they also sang alongside Coldplay for a group performance of the band’s hit song “Yellow.” For that occasion, Cabello switched outfits a third time, wearing an oversized tie-dye hoodie dress.

Related Jennifer Lopez Dazzles at Global Citizen Live in Embellished Jumpsuit and Sleek Leather Boots Billie Eilish Goes Back to Her Signature Oversized Look at Governors Ball in an Airbrushed T-Shirt and White Nike Sneakers Storm Reid Gives a Vintage Vibe in an Acid Wash Denim Romper and Black Strappy Sandals

Camila Cabello performs at Global Citizen Live in New York City. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform at Global Citizen Live in New York City. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

Coldplay, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform at Global Citizen Live in New York City. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Global Citizen Live is an annual live broadcast held for 24 hours, which features events and performances by international artists to raise funds for poverty aid. This year’s event includes performances by Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Lorde and more. It also features appearances by numerous activists, philanthropists, corporate leaders and other figures working to aid in Global Citizen’s year-long Recovery Plan for the World campaign, which aims to end COVID-19 and the hunger crisis, as well as increase learning, environmental protection and global equity.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform at Global Citizen Live in New York City. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

For footwear, the “Havana” singer regularly wears sneakers by Nike and Adidas, in addition to slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden. However, her wallet-friendly shoe style often incorporates brands like Topshop, Candie’s and UrbanOG as well. The singer often pairs these with dresses, tops and bottoms by affordable labels like H&M, Forever 21, and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant, and Versace.

Add ’70s vibes to your next look with groovy purple sunglasses, inspired by Camila Cabello.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day aviator sunglasses, $17.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Lucca sunglasses, $160.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Illesteva Boca sunglasses, $190.

Click through the gallery to see Cabello’s affordable shoe style over the years.