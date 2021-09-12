×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Camila Cabello Is Sporty in Pink Sports Bra, Bike Shorts and White Sneakers for Workout in NYC

By Jannely Espinal
Jannely Espinal

Jannely Espinal

More Stories By Jannely

View All
Camila Cabello and friend head to the gym in New York CityPictured: Camila CabelloRef: SPL5254715 110921 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Camila Cabello and friend head to the gym in New York City Pictured: Camila Cabello Ref: SPL5254715 110921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Camila Cabello was spotted recently biking around New York City in a bold pink activewear set. The “Cinderella” actress traded her glass slippers for a pair of white sneakers, a pink sports bra and high-waisted biker shorts from Alo. To complete her workout ensemble, Cabello wore gold hoop earrings, a gray sweater around her waist, crossbody bag and dainty gold rings.

The sneakers featured a lace-up style with a breathable athletic mesh upper. Cabello’s personal style typically includes athleisure sets, high-waisted elastic shorts, ripped jeans, slingback sandals, chunky mules and relaxed silhouettes. As for her shoe collection, the actress goes for brands like Nike, Adidas, Naturalizer, Converse and Ivy Park x Adidas.

Related

Reebok's Allen Iverson Answer IV Reissue Shows How 2000s Style Is Alive and Well

The 10 Best Nike Walking Shoes, According to an Expert

Camila Cabello's Handbag Looks Just Like an Air Jordan Sneaker

Camila Cabello and friend head to the gym in New York CityPictured: Camila CabelloRef: SPL5254715 110921 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Camila Cabello heading to the gym in New York City.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Cabello is one of the many celebrities that wear the cult-favorite Alo Yoga brand. From Kendall Jenner to Hailey Baldwin to Alessandra Ambrocio, these stars embrace the brand’s chic aesthetic.

When it comes to the red carpet, Cabello leans toward high-end brands including Zuhair Murad, Versace and Givenchy. But for the “Cinderella” red carpet, the Cuban singer went for an edgy silhouette. She wore knee-high black boots featuring approximately 5-inch heels. It was definitely a mixture of elegance and punk vibes.

Camila Cabello and friend head to the gym in New York CityPictured: Camila Cabello Ref: SPL5254715 110921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Camila Cabello strolls around New York City in pink activewear.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Cabello has become a fashion muse for many brands, and has participated in campaigns for Guess and Skechers. The star is expected to perform at the VMAs tonight for her latest release “Don’t Go Yet”. She even posted a sneak-peak onsocial media of her practicing for the music awards.

Embrace your athletic lifestyle with these white sneakers inspired by Camila Cabello.

allbirds

Buy Now: Allbirds Women’s Tree Dashers, $125

Skechers

Buy Now: Skechers GOwalk Joy Paradise, $65

Axel Arigato

Buy Now: Axel Arigato Genesis Mesh Leather Low-Top Sneakers, $255

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad