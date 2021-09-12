Camila Cabello Is Sporty in Pink Sports Bra, Bike Shorts and White Sneakers for Workout in NYC

Camila Cabello and friend head to the gym in New York City Pictured: Camila Cabello Ref: SPL5254715 110921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Camila Cabello was spotted recently biking around New York City in a bold pink activewear set. The “Cinderella” actress traded her glass slippers for a pair of white sneakers, a pink sports bra and high-waisted biker shorts from Alo. To complete her workout ensemble, Cabello wore gold hoop earrings, a gray sweater around her waist, crossbody bag and dainty gold rings.

The sneakers featured a lace-up style with a breathable athletic mesh upper. Cabello’s personal style typically includes athleisure sets, high-waisted elastic shorts, ripped jeans, slingback sandals, chunky mules and relaxed silhouettes. As for her shoe collection, the actress goes for brands like Nike, Adidas, Naturalizer, Converse and Ivy Park x Adidas.

Camila Cabello heading to the gym in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Cabello is one of the many celebrities that wear the cult-favorite Alo Yoga brand. From Kendall Jenner to Hailey Baldwin to Alessandra Ambrocio, these stars embrace the brand’s chic aesthetic.

When it comes to the red carpet, Cabello leans toward high-end brands including Zuhair Murad, Versace and Givenchy. But for the “Cinderella” red carpet, the Cuban singer went for an edgy silhouette. She wore knee-high black boots featuring approximately 5-inch heels. It was definitely a mixture of elegance and punk vibes.

Camila Cabello strolls around New York City in pink activewear. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Cabello has become a fashion muse for many brands, and has participated in campaigns for Guess and Skechers. The star is expected to perform at the VMAs tonight for her latest release “Don’t Go Yet”. She even posted a sneak-peak onsocial media of her practicing for the music awards.

Embrace your athletic lifestyle with these white sneakers inspired by Camila Cabello.

