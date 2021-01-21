Camila Cabello Gives the Athleisure Trend a Boho-Chic Twist in Kaleidoscope Leggings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Camila Cabello cozied up in a boho-chic on the athleisure trend this morning.

The “Havana” singer stepped out for a walk today in Miami, keeping warm in a $225 Karl Lagerfeld sweatshirt tucked under a textured black cardigan; for a pop of personality, the musician opted for kaleidoscope-inspired leggings complete with a mix of patterns and colors.

Camila Cabello heads out for a walk in Miami, Jan. 21.

A closer view of Camila Cabello’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came down to footwear, Cabello decided on a fresh pair of white running shoes that bear resemblance to a celeb-favorited sustainable brand. The Allbirds Tree Dashers have been tagged as carbon-neutral, as the company created its own carbon footprint initiative, a calculation that measures the carbon output of each of its products.

Its eco-friendly fabric incorporates superfine eucalyptus tree fiber uppers and laces formed from recycled plastic bottles with trademarked Brazilian sugarcane SweetFoam cushioning. A favorite of Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell and even Barack Obama, these sustainable kicks are everywhere on the celeb style scene; as for Cabello, the all-white silhouette chosen by the singer retails for $95 at Allbirds.com.

Camila Cabello heads out for a walk in Miami, Jan. 21. CREDIT: MEGA

Sustainable footwear is a growing trend among stars across all industries and across many brands. The Allbirds Wool Runner is a favorite of Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner and Matthew McConaughey. Brands like Kenneth Cole, Veja, and Adidas have created their own eco-friendly shoes while companies including Native Shoes and Rothy’s provide completely vegan footwear.

As for Camila Cabello’s own style, the “Señorita” songstress tends to include footwear styles from a wide range of brands — think everything from Converse to Naturalizer to Ivy Park x Adidas to Christian Louboutin. When it comes to red carpet duds, the star prefers designs from Zuhair Murad, Versace and Givenchy amongst other major labels.

Prep for walks, runs or chic off-duty style in these all-white sneakers inspired by Camila Cabello.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: APL TechLoom Pro, $140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Lite Racer, $106.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Veja Condor Sneakers, $180.

