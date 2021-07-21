Camila Cabello’s Floral Leggings, Blazer & Nikes Make for Bold Travel Attire Alongside Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello just wore the sneaker of the summer for a sharp airport look.

The “Havana” singer was spotted in New York’s JKF International Airport with boyfriend Shawn Mendes yesterday. While traveling, she wore a fully printed set by Rosetta Getty, featuring leggings and a top in a brown and red floral print. The look was paired with a black peacoat, sunglasses and face mask to keep a low profile. Cabello’s long-sleeved top, which features a rolled neckline, retails for $560 on Farfetch.com.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello arrive at JFK International Airport in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello arrive at JFK International Airport in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Rosetta Getty’s floral-print top. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

The “Señorita” musician completed the look with the hottest sneaker of the season: Nike’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers. The shoes has become one of the most popular styles right now, due to its’ retro all-white palette and versatility with virtually any outfit. They’ve also gained added viral status from Gen Z on TikTok, where young artists frequently customize their pairs with DIY designs. Celebrities have also caught on, with stars like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Addison Rae wearing the shoes in recent weeks. The sneaker retails for $90 on Nike.com.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello arrive at JFK International Airport in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Cabello’s Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Nike’s Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Cabello’s no stranger to a matching set. The musician has previously worn similar coordinated tops and bottoms by Alo Yoga, Champion and The Mayfair Group. The look is a twist on monochrome styling, where pieces in matching colors or prints are worn together to create a streamlined ensemble.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello arrive at JFK International Airport in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

When she isn’t wearing her Air Force 1’s, Cabello often dons Nike’s Juvenate, Dunk Low and Blazer Mid 77 sneakers. She’s also known for sporting Adidas kicks, in addition to affordable slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden. The singer often pairs these with dresses, tops, and bottoms by affordable brands like H&M, Forever 21, and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant, and Versace.

