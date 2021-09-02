Camila Cabello Puts a Casual Spin on Princess Style in Tulle Skirt and Crop Top With Shawn Mendes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Camila Cabello revamped classic princess style for the Miami premiere of “Cinderella.”

For hitting the purple carpet with beau Shawn Mendes — clad in a sheer shirt and white trousers — Cabello wore a bold take on fairytale gowns, courtesy of Christian Siriano. The actress and singer donned a white cropped T-shirt, which featured a sleeveless silhouette and boxy fit. However, her look’s greatest statement came from a pale yellow tiered maxi skirt, which featured sheer layers, dramatic ruffles and a high waistline. Cabello paired the pieces with sparkling bangles, layered necklaces and rings for further glamour.

The “Don’t Go Yet” singer’s premiere ensemble was the latest take on the casual mix of a voluminous skirt and casual top. Previously, similar looks have been worn by Rihanna, Beyonce and Alicia Keys from top brands like Off-White, Oscar de la Renta and Jean Paul Gaultier over the years. Cabello’s no stranger to a dramatic skirt, however, having worn an Oscar de la Renta dress with a sparkly bodice and flowing black skirt to “Cinderella’s” Los Angeles premiere earlier this week.

Related Camila Cabello Trades Glass Slippers for Leather Thigh-High Boots at 'Cinderella' Premiere Camila Cabello Is a Whole New Cinderella in a Peek-a-Boo Tuxedo & the Sleekest Mules Camila Cabello Takes a Hike in a Sports Bra, Classic Biker Shorts & Chunky Sneakers

For footwear, the “Havana” singer regularly wears sneakers by Nike and Adidas, in addition to slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden. However, her wallet-friendly shoe style often incorporates brands like Topshop, Candie’s and UrbanOG as well. The singer often pairs these with dresses, tops and bottoms by affordable labels like H&M, Forever 21, and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant, and Versace.

Slip on a white tee and tulle skirt this summer, inspired by Camila Cabello.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Maje Taxe T-shirt, $56 (was $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Wild Fable cropped T-shirt, $5.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Marchesa Notte Noa skirt, $195.

Click through the gallery for more of Camila Cabello’s affordable shoe style over the years.